Mumbai, February 6: Nothing Phone 2(a) is a new smartphone from London-based Nothing Technology Limited. After months of rumours, the company finally announced on February 1 that it will be launching its Nothing Phone 2(a) in India soon. Nothing did not reveal the official launch date of its upcoming Phone 2(a); however the reports said it will be introduced during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

The company did not reveal any details about its upcoming smartphone on its social media accounts and website. However, according to the report by India Today, the design of the new Nothing Phone 2(a) has been leaked and shows the smartphone without the Glyph interface. The report further said that the latest leaks show radical redesign, camera placement, and a new back panel. ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Likely To Launch Soon: Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Other Details of Upcoming ASUS Smartphone.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Leaks and Expected Details

According to the report, the highly-anticipated Nothing Phone 2(a) needs the Glyph Interface design, which means the company is breaking away from its traditional design. The report said that the first leak came from a known leakster on X called "@OnLeaks". The report highlighted that the London-based Nothing smartphone company is synonymous with a unique smartphone design that features semi-transparent back panels, most notably in the popular Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing Phone (2) smartphones.

The report said that the predecessors were launched with circular lines; however the new Nothing Phone 2(a) leaks suggested it will feature two camera lenses on the top corner. Reportedly, it will have a sizable circular element on the top. The missing Glyph Interface, which separated the Nothing smartphones from other models, means a step in a new direction; however, how the fans would react to the recent change is yet to be seen. Apple iPad Pro 2024 Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Apple iPad.

The report mentioned that the initial renders showed the LED lights on the back, which could be based on the pre-production samples. The device is rumoured to have 12GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a dual 50MP camera, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. The device's UI is speculated to be based on the latest Android 14.

