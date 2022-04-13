Nubia Smartphone officially launched the Red Magic 7 Pro device in the global market. The handset had debuted in the Chinese market this February. The smartphone will go on sale on April 27, 2022, in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Europe. The Indian availability of the Red Magic 7 Pro is yet to be confirmed by the company. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Global Launch Tomorrow, Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

In terms of specifications, Red Magic 7 Pro comes equipped with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP under-display shooter for selfies and video calls.

Introducing the #REDMAGIC7Pro: Pro Gaming Vision. 📱Under Display Camera; Full Screen Gaming 🐉Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ❄️ICE 9.0 Multi-dimensional cooling 💨960Hz Touch Sampling Rate 🔋5000mAH battery Learn more: https://t.co/0PEmR7g0Ex — REDMAGIC (@redmagicgaming) April 12, 2022

The handset sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro (Photo Credits: Nubia)

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro also comes with an ICE 9.0 cooling system with a Turbo RGB fan, a vapour chamber and a graphite thermal pad. Coming to the pricing, Red Magic 7 Pro is priced at $799 (approximately Rs 60,890) for the 16GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 512GB variant costs $899 (approximately Rs 68,500).

