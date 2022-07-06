Nubia is said to launch the Red Magic 7S Pro soon. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website. The listing reveals the handset with the model number NX709S. The Geekbench listing also reveals several key specifications of the Red Magic 7S Pro. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched Globally, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro (Photo Credits: Intechage)

According to the Geekbench website, Red Magic 7S Pro scored 1,353 in the single-core test and 4,296 in the multi-core test. The handset will come with 16GB of RAM and Android 12 OS. According to a report, Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro was also spotted on the TENAA website, which revealed a display of 6.8-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

For optics, it will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens and an 8MP selfie shooter. Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro is said to debut in China on July 11, 2022, at 3 pm (12:30 pm IST). It is likely to be sold in black, blue, green and red colours.

