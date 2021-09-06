Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro gaming smartphone has been launched in the home market. The handset is introduced as an upgraded version of the RedMagic 6 Pro earlier this year. The company also launched a new budget smartwatch called RedMagic Watch Vitality Edition and other accessories. RedMagic 6S Pro comes in three shades - Shining Black, Star White and Transparent Edition. Nubia Z30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 SoC & Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The gaming handset features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 165Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. To keep the device cool, it uses an ICE7.0 multi-dimensional cooling system consisting of composite graphene, aluminium middle frame, 20,000 RPM fan with RGB lights, VC heat sink and more.

For photography, it flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper. The new gaming handset runs on Android 10 based RedMagic OS 4.5. It comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro is priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 45,254) for the 8GB + 128GB, CNY 4,399 (approximately Rs 49,781) for the 12GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,799 (approximately Rs 54,307) for the 12GB + 256GB model. RedMagic S6 Pro Transparent Edition with 12GB + 128GB model costs CNY 4,499 (Rs 50,912) whereas the high-end model is priced at CNY 6,399 (approximately Rs 72,414).

