On International Museum Day 2020, Google India Invites Users to Participate in ‘The Lockdown: An Exhibition’ Initiative and Create Masterpieces Using Art Transfer App

Google Art for The Lockdown: An Exhibition (Photo Credits: @GoogleIndia/ Twitter)

Every year on May 18, the world celebrates International Museum Day (IMD) to raise awareness of how museums are an important means of cultural exchange, preserving traditions and arts, music and literature. To observe the day, museums across the world participate in various events and culture, promoting the same idea. However, the International Museum Day 2020 is different. Because of the ongoing lockdown in many countries across the world, many cultural events and large gatherings are cancelled. However, Google India is trying to keep users entertained during the international event by urging them to participate in “The Lockdown: An exhibition.” To create their artwork, users are urged to find the art in everyday objects they have at home and create their own masterpieces, using Art Transfer app of Google Arts & Culture.

Google Arts & Culture has been doing its bit engaging people in making and sustaining age-old art and craft traditions. Many museums across the world are also sharing new collections and stories with Google Arts & Culture, providing virtual tours to artist enthusiasts. Now they can participate in creating their own artworks too. The lockdown has been quite difficult, but people are trying every bit to keep themselves engaged. This is what inspired Google Arts & Culture to come up with “The Lockdown: An exhibition.” Easter 2020 Traditions Explained by Google Arts and Culture: Tech Giant Egg-Cellently Describes How Easter Sunday Is Celebrated Across the World.

“Presenting, ‘The Lockdown: An exhibition.’ This #InternationalMuseumDay, find art in everyday objects at home. Head to @googlearts to create your own masterpieces with Art Transfer,” Google India tweeted. The images show various digital artwork, depicting how life has been revolving around basics such as pressure cooker, face masks, pillow and mop, during the lockdown. The users are urged to use their imagination and try and find the art in essentials they have at their home.

Here's the Tweet:

Presenting, “The Lockdown: An exhibition” This #InternationalMuseumDay, find art in everyday objects at home. Head to @googlearts to create your own masterpieces with Art Transfer. ➡️ https://t.co/qHkvgdETbe pic.twitter.com/vNsqQ6MWc6 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 18, 2020

How to Participate?

Google Art Transfer lets users transform their photos with inspiration from renowned artists from van Gogh to Kandinsky. People will have to download the Art transfer app to participate in the “The Lockdown: An exhibition” initiative.

Google has been doing every bit to keep users occupied during this lockdown. Be it the famous Google Doodles or the latest initiative; the tech giant surely knows how to keep everyone motivated, as we are all in this together.