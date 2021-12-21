Earlier this month, a tipster had shared the image of OnePlus' launch invite, revealing that the company will host a physical event on January 5, 2022, in Las Vegas to launch the OnePlus 10 flagship series. Now, as per a new report, the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone will debut next month. The report also mentions that OnePlus CEO and Founder Pete Lau has confirmed the January launch on its official Weibo account. However, Lau did not reveal the exact launch date. OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to debut along with the OnePlus 10. The OnePlus 10 Series will succeed the OnePlus 9 Series that was launched in March 2021. OnePlus May Reveal OnePlus 10 Series at a Physical Event During CES 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Zouton)

Both models of the OnePlus 10 Series could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to be launched in the global market, including India, by Q1 of 2022. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10 Pro is speculated to sport a large square-shaped camera module and is likely to carry a similar zoom capability as that of the OnePlus 9 Pro. The primary camera of the device is said to be 48MP.

OnePlus 10 Pro (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Zouton)

Coming to the display, the top-end model might get a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In addition to this, it could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the OnePlus 10 Pro is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with a fast charging technology, an alert slider and might run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12. The phone is also said to be IP68 certified water and dust resistant.

