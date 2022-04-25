OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds are confirmed to debut in India on April 28, 2022. Ahead of the launch event, price, features & specifications of the devices have been leaked online by popular tipsters. According to Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB will retail at Rs 21,999. Another tipster, Yogesh Brar, has also leaked the price. OnePlus 10R 5G Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of India Launch.

According to Brar, Nord CE 2 Lte will cost Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Brar has also revealed the pricing of the OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord Buds. The 8GB + 128GB variant will be offered at Rs 38,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant will retail at Rs 44,999.

The power to see the world through a new lens is here. Experience the all-new #OnePlus10R with a 50MP Camera with IMX766 sensor. #MorePowerToYou — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 25, 2022

On the other hand, OnePlus Nord Buds will be priced at Rs 2,999. OnePlus 10R will be made available in black, green colour options. OnePlus 10 8GB model will ship with an 80W charger, whereas the 12GB variant will be offered with a 150W charger. OnePlus 10R is likely to feature a 50MP triple rear camera, a 16MP front camera, a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery and more. On the other hand, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will sport a 6.58-inch screen, a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, a 64MP triple rear camera module and more.

