New Delhi, June 20: OnePlus is rolling out a new OxygenOS software update to its flagship OnePlus 11 smartphone in India. So, the users of these two phones will receive the June 2023 Android Security Patch, which would improve the system as well as network connection including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and offer overall performance enhancements.

OnePlus has mentioned that this update will be rolled out in phases, meaning a small number of users will be receiving the update now, while more users will be getting the update later before a full-fledged update release, to ensure the update doesn’t have any bugs.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10T is also receiving a new OxygenOS 13.1 update that will offer enhancements in battery life, camera stability alongside the new security patch. Here’s what the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10T will be offering with the updates. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Smartphones Colours Leaked Ahead of Official July Launch.

OnePlus 11 Software Update

OnePlus has made the software update announcement via the company’s Community forum. There will be an immediate small batch of software rollout, followed by a broader rollout after a few days.

The new software update is being released only in India for the time being, while it will be offered in the European and North American markets in late June.

The update will be integrating the June 2023 Android security patch, improve system stability and mobile network connections, which includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. Apple’s Next-Gen iPhone 16 May Upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 for Enhanced Ecosystem Experience.

OnePlus 10T Software Update

The OnePlus 10T will be receiving a new OxygenOS 13.1.0.580 update, which will be available for only Indian users and also gets latest June 2023 Android security patch.

The update will offer enhanced system stability, longer battery life and enhanced camera stability. The software update will be rolled out in batches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).