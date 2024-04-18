OnePlus is set to launch a new Solar Red colour variant with 8GB RAM of the OnePlus 11R line-up in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker made this announcement through its official social media handles. The new colour variant will be the third colour option to be available in the OnePlus 11R line-up. The smartphone is already up for pre-booking via Amazon India by paying an upfront booking amount of Rs. 999. However, the brand has concealed the pricing for the 8GB +128GB Solar Red variant of the OnePlus 11R. The same will be revealed today at 11:59 am IST, and the smartphone will retail online immediately after the price announcement. OnePlus and OPPO Partner With Google To Integrate AI-Powered Gemini 1.0 Ultra in Smartphones

As for pricing, the regular (8GB RAM) variants of the OnePlus 11R smartphone are available for Rs. 32,999. However, we anticipate that OnePlus India could launch the Solar Red 8GB variant of the 11R at a slightly premium price point.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 11R Solar Red variant boasts a 6.7-inch 20 Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has a punch-hole cutout with curved edges as well as sides like what we saw on the OnePlus 9RT. It will come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. For photography, there will be a circular-shaped triple camera setup at the rear. The primary camera will be a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP shooter for video calls and selfies. OnePlus Nord CE4 Launched With ‘Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor’ in India.

A blend of modern high-performance and elegant design, it's time to experience the power of red with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage of the #OnePlus11R Pre-book now: https://t.co/j4eRIIko3U pic.twitter.com/iF0Nrdl9Wo — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 17, 2024

OnePlus’ mid-range premium 5G offering is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery supporting 100W SUPERVOOC charger for fast charging. The brand claims that the smartphone can be charged up to 100 per cent from 0 in just 25 minutes. The handset will run on OxygenOS based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

