OnePlus is rumoured to launch the 11R smartphone soon. OnePlus 11R will be introduced as the successor to the OnePlus 10R. Ahead of its launch, specifications of the upcoming handset have been leaked online by tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with MySmartPrice. OnePlus 10T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

According to OnLeaks, the OnePlus 11R will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2412x1080 pixels. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 11R is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support. As a reminder, the OnePlus 10R was launched in two battery options - a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and a 4,500mAh battery with 150W charging support. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect OnePlus to start teasing the 11R smartphone soon.

