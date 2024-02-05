Mumbai, February 5: After Samsung introduced its new Galaxy S24 series globally, the smartphone companies are gearing up to introduce their devices with powerful AI features. Amid this ongoing AI race, the Chinese smartphone maker will likely introduce AI features to its newly launched OnePlus 12 and its previous model, the OnePlus 11. So far, only two tech giants, including Samsung and Google, have introduced features that provide for artificial intelligence. The other companies are expected to follow the trend soon.

A few days ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced they would be working on Generative AI and may announce it in 2024. The reports said that the tech giant may keep the future iOS or iPhone 16 the same but rather introduce technology-powered apps. OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 will likely get the AI features with its next update. Apple Likely To Introduce New AI Features With iOS 18 Update for Its Upcoming iPhone and Other Devices at Worldwide Developers Conference 2024.

OnePlus 12 and 11 To Have AI Features in Its Future ColorOS in China:

OnePlus is rolling out an update to the @oneplus 11 in China that adds several AI features, likely in a bid to compete with Samsung. According to the changelog: "* Al Summariser is now available to help generate call summaries by extracting times, places, action items and other… pic.twitter.com/euNEksQQRf — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 2, 2024

According to the report by Hindustan Times Tech, the users were expecting to get the AI features during the OnePlus 12 launch; however, they still needed to be provided integration. Now, like Google and Samsung, OnePlus is also planning to introduce AI features to its flagship smartphone models, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11. The report mentioned, "OnePlus China is getting a new software update that will include AI features".

The report pointed out that Mishaal Rahman, a journalist, shared on X that the company will introduce features like "AI Summariser" for summarising articles and "AIGC Remover" for photo editing. The official post on X said the update will bring the version to PHB110_14.0.0.403(CN01) and add a few other features, such as "device motion & orientation." Brighter AI: Apple Plans To Buy German AI Startup To Strengthen Its Vision Pro, Says Report.

The report highlighted that it is still being determined when these updates will be officially released globally and whether they will be coming to other flagship devices. However, the report said that the Chinese smartphone company is far from competing with other tech giants like Samsung and Google in terms of introducing AI features. In China, OnePlus uses ColorOS compared to the OxygenOS in India and other markets. These changes are said to be rolled out in China first.

