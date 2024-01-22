Mumbai, January 22: In January 2024, many new smartphones with unique specifications and features are set to be launched in India. The last two weeks saw smartphone launches of the POCO X6 series, Vivo X100 series, Redmi Note 13, and others. On January 23 (tomorrow) at 7:30 PM IST, OnePlus's highly anticipated OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R flagship smartphones will be launched in India.

OnePlus 12 was launched in China on December 5, 2023, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor. The device was expected earlier in India; however, the company decided to introduce it on January 23. OnePlus 12 will go against the current smartphones in the market powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 like iQOO 12, ASUS ROG Phone 8, Samsung Galaxy S24 series and Vivo X100 series powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G To Launch Alongside Realme Pro 12 5G and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G on January 29; Know Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

OnePlus 12 Specifications, Features and Price (Expected)

OnePlus 12 is expected to be launched in India with specifications and features similar to the Chinese variant. However, ahead of the launch, the company confirmed some of the details of its flagship smartphone. According to the OnePlus India, the device will feature a 2K 120Hz ProXDR Display, Dual Cryo-velocity System, 16GB LPDDRX5 RAM, 4th-Gen Hasselblad Camera, 50W AIRVOOC ultra-fast charging, and X7 Independent Visual Processor. According to the reports, the 12GB variant may be introduced at Rs 64,999 and the 16GB variant at Rs 69,999.

OnePlus 12R Specifications, Features and Price (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone company also announced the launch of its second flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12R, in India alongside the OnePlus 12. The company confirmed that the OnePlus 12R will be launched with a 1.5K resolution 4th-generation display with 18 DisplayMate+ Records, Dual Cryo-velocity System, 16GB LPDDRX5 RAM, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone will support 100W fast charging and a 5,500mAh battery. According to the reports, the smartphone may be launched at Rs 42,000 to 45,000. Apple Reaches Agreement to Settle US Class Action Lawsuit, Will Pay USD 35 Million to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Users Who Faced ‘Loop Disease’ Audio Issues.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Sale Date

The first sale of the OnePlus 12 will reportedly start on January 30, 2024, and the first sale of the OnePlus 12R is expected to go live in February 2024. The OnePlus 12 series offers features like 'Power to Play' to enhance gaming for 3 hours, multi-tasking, smooth performance, Aqua Touch and many others. The company may announce early offers for the customers after launching the device.

