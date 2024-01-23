New Delhi, January 23: OnePlus has launched its latest flagship OnePlus 12 series in India. The OnePlus 12 series includes the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R models. The launch event started tonight at 7.30 PM IST and was live-streamed on OnePlus India YouTube channel.

The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are designed with the Dual Cryo-velocity System, which is expected to reduce heat and deliver smooth performance. The OnePlus 12 series also has changed the alert slider position to the opposite side from its predecessor to enhance the connectivity. The Aqua Touch feature with a dedicated chipset for operation in wet conditions is also included in both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones.

OnePlus 12 Specifications:

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone also comes with an X7 Independent Visual Processor, co-developed with Pixelworks that turns on an Adaptive Frame Booster mode through gaming tool settings. This dedicated processor is expected to deliver a smooth gaming experience and can run all games at 120 fps. The OnePlus 12 comes with a 2K, 120Hz ProXDR display which is expected to provide a smooth viewing experience. The OnePlus 12 supports 50W AIRVOOC for ultra-fast charging and wireless charging.

The smartphone is equipped with the 4th-generation Hasselblad Camera system and a 3X Periscope Telephoto Camera feature, which is expected to offer high-quality photos and video. The camera setup of OnePlus 12 includes a 50MP LYT-808 camera sensor from Sony, a 48MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 64MP sensor with 3X Periscope Telephoto camera and a 32MP front camera for selfies as per a report of 91mobiles. The OnePlus 12 comes with a 5400 mAh battery.

OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus 12 will be the first phone to support NPU multi-modality Gen AI models. This feature is made possible by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform. The OnePlus 12 is available in two color options: Flowy Emerald and Silky Black.

OnePlus 12R Specifications:

The OnePlus 12R features a 1.5K 120Hz display which is expected to provide a crisp and vibrant visual experience. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The OnePlus 12R is equipped with a 100W Fast Charging capability, which is expected to allow users to charge their smartphone from 1 to 100% in 26 minutes. The OnePlus 12R comes with a 5500 mAh battery.

The camera setup of OnePlus 12R features a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 16MP front camera as per a report of 91mobiles. The OnePlus 12R is available in two color options: Cool Blue and Iron Gray.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Price:

The OnePlus 12 is available in two variants. The base variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 64,999 while the top variant comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage and will be available at Rs 69,999. The OnePlus 12 pre-orders are set to begin on January 23rd, and the flagship smartphone will be available for sale in India starting from January 30. Customers can purchase the OnePlus 12 through various platforms, including Amazon, Reliance Digital, and the OnePlus website.

The OnePlus 12R comes in two variants. The base variant of the OnePlus 12R comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 39,999 and the top variant comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999. The OnePlus 12R will be available for sale next month, on February 6, 2024.

