New Delhi, January 18: OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship model in India, the OnePlus 12 series. The OnePlus 12 was initially launched in China on December 5, 2023. OnePlus fans are anticipating the OnePlus 12R and OnePlus 12 launch date in India, which is set for January 23.

The OnePlus 12R is another upcoming smartphone within the OnePlus 12 series. As part of the OnePlus 12 series, this upcoming smartphone is also expected to deliver high-quality features for its users. The anticipation surrounding the OnePlus 12 series among tech enthusiasts is likely to be high. Users might be eager to see how these new smartphones from OnePlus will perform in the flagship smartphone segment. iOS 17.3 Release Date: Apple Confirms To Roll Out iOS Update Next Week to Public With ‘Stolen Device Protection’ and ‘Collaborative Apple Music Playlists’ Features.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Specifications (Expected):

The OnePlus 12 is expected to come with an X7 Independent Visual processor, a result of a collaboration with Pixelworks. This processor is expected to enhance the mobile gaming experience through a 120 Hz display. Photography on the OnePlus 12 is expected to gain high standards with the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera. The smartphone is expected to have 50W AIRVOOC charging and it might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Visuals of the smartphone is expected to be high quality with the anticipated 4th-generation LTPO display. The OnePlus 12R battery capacity might come with 5500 mAh and may have a 100W fast charging feature. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Check Full Comparison of S24 Plus vs S23 Plus and S24 vs S23 Models, Know Specifications, Features and Price Differences.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R Price (Expected):

As per a report of India Today, some details about the price of the OnePlus 12 in India was revealed through an Amazon listing, which has since been deleted. The listing showed the Indian pricing for the base storage variant of the OnePlus 12, which is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Rs 69,999 (approximately $843). In comparison, the Chinese version with the same specifications is priced at CNY 4299 (approximately $605).

