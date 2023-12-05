Mumbai, December 5: OnePlus has finally launched its most anticipated smartphone, OnePlus 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in China today. The new OnePlus 12 will compete with other premium smartphones like iQOO 12, Xiaomi 14, Redmi K70 Pro, and other flagship smartphones powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Currently, the OnePlus 12 is only launched in China, but it will have a global launch in the coming months.

In China, the OnePlus 12 is launched with the top specifications to rival other smartphones like AMOELD display, Sony LYT-808 camera sensor with OIS, and maximum RAM and internal storage options. The new flagship smartphone from OnePlus has been among the highly anticipated smartphones in the world to feature the powerful third-generation Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Know all the specifications and features of China's newly launched OnePlus premium smartphone. iQOO 12 5G ‘Priority Pass’ Sale Starts on December 5, iQOO Announces.

OnePlus 12 Specifications and Features:

According to the reports, the new top variant of the OnePlus 12 is launched in China with 24GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The new OnePlus smartphone offers a maximum 120Hz refresh rate with its 6.82-inch Quad HD+ (2K) AMOLED LTPO screen. The display also supports additional features like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HDR Vivid for better media viewing experience. OnePlus launched its new device with a 50MP primary camera powered by Sony LYT-808 with OIS. It is the same camera sensor featured in the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone. The device has a 32MP camera on the front for taking high-quality selfies and video conferencing. Smartphone Expected Launches in December 2023: From Realme GT 5 Pro to OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a, Know Details About Upcoming Smartphones.

OnePlus 12 Price and Expected Launch Date in India:

In China, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 12 base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at a starting price of CNY 4,299 (about Rs 50,699) and the top model with CNY 5,799 (about Rs 68,389). So, the OnePlus 12 will range from Rs 50,000 to 70,000 in India. The OnePlus 11 successor will soon be announced in other countries, including India, in the coming months. The device is expected to have the exact specifications and features of the Chinese variant. The device may arrive in early 2024 in India and the global market.

