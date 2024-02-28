New Delhi, February 28: OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition in India. This special edition smartphone comes with the collaboration of a popular game, Genshin Impact. Tech enthusiasts might be eagerly waiting for the launch of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. The smartphone comes with the latest specifications and features for its users.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with a KEQING customisable skin. The latest smartphone from OnePlus is unique with its different design, featuring a special engraving of the KEQING logo from the game. The smartphone is an enhanced version of the standard OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is expected to be a gaming-focused smartphone. TECNO Camon 30 Premier 5G Debuts at MWC 2024: Check Specifications and Features.

The smartphone comes in an Electro violet colour with a detailed texture that shows KEQING's distinct style. The smartphone features AG silk glass technology with a feather symbol on the back of the phone with a 3D projection of KEQING's name into the surrounding environment. The 12R Genshin Impact Edition is built with an aluminium frame with fingerprint resistance and comes integrated with an alert slider for convenience.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Specifications and Features

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with a sleek design and boasts a 6.78-inch with 1.5K LTPO ProXDR display. The display of the smartphone has 4500 nits of peak brightness with the Always on Display feature. A fully customised OxygenOS 14 comes in the special edition smartphone from OnePlus. The customised OS of 12R Genshin Impact Edition will provide a personalised experience with all-new bold icon designs and animations inspired by the fantasy world of Teyvat.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling system. The smartphone comes with a Trinity engine for enhancing the mobile gaming experience with faster load times and gameplay at 60fps. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition boasts a flagship Sony camera system. The smartphone has a 5,500 mAh battery and 100W SuperVOOC wired charging capability with a T-shaped charging connector. Realme 12+ 5G To Launch on March 6, Smartphone To Set New Standard in Mid-Premium Segment With 50MP OIS Camera; Know More Details.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Price and Availability

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is launched at a price of Rs 49,999 for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The sale of the smartphone will start on March 19, 2024.

