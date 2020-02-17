OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Pro OS Update Brings Jio Wi-Fi Calling Support; OnePlus 7T Misses Out From List

OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 7T Pro OS Update Brings Jio Wi-Fi Calling Support (Photo Credits: WinFuture)

The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has officially started rolling out OxygenOS update for its 2019 range of smartphones. The new OS Update brings integrated VoWiFi registration for Jio, a cloud service to enable synchronization with Contacts and Notes. The company rolled out OxygenOS 10.0.4 for EU & Global markets whereas OS 10.3.1 for India that are meant for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices. The new OS update 10.0.7 for EU and global variants is available for OnePlus 7T Pro model. However, the India-specific model gets 10.3.1 version. Interestingly, the OnePlus 7T is missing out from this list. OnePlus 8 Smartphone Listed on Geekbench; Reveals Snapdragon 865 SoC & 8GB of RAM.

As far as the India market is concerned, the OxygenOS update brings integrated VoWiFi registration for Jio users along with a new cloud service for syncing Notes and Contacts. Additionally, the OS update also brings Work-Life Balance mode for optimization of message notification, app selection, auto tracking, calendar and more. Apart from these, the update also brings optimised RAM management, blank screen issues, general bugs fixes and more.