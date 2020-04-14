OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones Launching Today; Watch Live Streaming of OnePlus 8 Series India Launch Event

OnePlus 8 Series (Photo Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the highly awaited OnePlus 8 Series in India. The company will also be launching the new flagship phones in the global markets at the same time. With the current situation across the globe, the phone maker will be unveiling the devices via digital platforms. Apart from the OnePlus 8 Series, the company will also be unveiling the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones will be streamed online via company official social media accounts and official YouTube channel. The launch event will begin at 8:30 pm IST onwards, which is 4 pm BST & 11 am EDT. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z With New Colour Teased; India Launch on April 14 Alongside OnePlus 8 Series.

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Fluid Display with resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the skin, there will be Qualcomm's latest chipset - Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, using the 7nm process. For photography, there will be a quad-camera module at the rear comprising a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, the phone will get a 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper. The phone will be backed by a 4510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging technology. OnePlus 8 Pro will also get IP68 rating for protection against water and dust, which will be seen on OnePlus device for the first time ever.

OnePlus 8 smartphone, on the other hand, will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. There will be a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The handset will be fuelled by a 4300mAh battery. The chipset remains the same. As far as the prices are concerned, the base variant of the OnePlus 8 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage could be priced at EUR 729 approximately Rs 59,000. The bigger variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will cost up to EUR 835 (approximately Rs 68,000). OnePlus 8 Series With A 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup To Be Launched On April 4; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

On the other hand, the two variants of the OnePlus 8 Pro are likely to be priced around EUR 929 (around Rs 76,900) and EUR 1,020 (around Rs 84,000), respectively. The smartphones will be available for sale from April 30 onwards. This will be applicable for the global market. Coming to the home market, the OnePlus 8 series will be launched in a separate launch event, which is slated to happen on April 16. The devices will go on sale immediately on the next day for the Chinese customers.