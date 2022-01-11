OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Z2 TWS earphones in India on January 14, 2022. This development was made official by the Chinese smartphone brand through its social media platform. It's worth noting that the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 are already on sale in China. OnePlus' Winter Edition launch event will be held virtually this week. It will be streamed online via OnePlus India's YouTube channel at 5 pm IST. Additionally, the company has taken a ‘Notify Me' page live on its official website. OnePlus 10 Pro Camera Features Revealed Ahead of Launch.

OnePlus 9RT (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 9RT boasts a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of camera departure, the OnePlus 9RT gets a triple camera module at the back. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The front camera will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 snapper for selfies and video calls. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Buds Z2, on the other hand, will come as a replacement for the OnePlus Buds Z. It features active noise cancellation (ANC) support along with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and 11mm dynamic drivers.

OnePlus claims that the TWS earphones can deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also gets Flash Charge fast charging technology that offers up to 5 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2022 12:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).