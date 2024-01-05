New Delhi, January 5: OnePlus Ace 3 is launched in the Chinese smartphone market and is expected to have a set of impressive features and specifications. The launch of the OnePlus Ace 3 marks another milestone for the smartphone manufacturer, as OnePlus continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the space of mobile technology.

The anticipation for the OnePlus Ace 3 has been building up for weeks and now that the device has officially launched, consumers are eager to get their hands on the latest offering from OnePlus. The OnePlus Ace 3's launch in China has introduced a smartphone that is expected to balance performance, features, and price. With its specifications and price, the OnePlus Ace 3 is expected to attract a wide range of customers looking for a premium smartphone experience. POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro, POCO M6 Pro To Launch Globally on January 11; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications (China):

As per the information available on the official website, the OnePlus Ace 3 comes with a 6.78 inch OLED flexible screen that supports and offers a high level of detail with its 1.5K resolution. The smartphone carries the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset. The OnePlus Ace 3 is also backed by a 9140mm² VC cooling support to keep the phone running smoothly even under heavy loads. Users can expect up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus Ace 3 runs on ColorOS 14. Camera-wise, the phone features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 112-degree ultra-wide angle lens and a 4cm macro lens. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi-7 and NFC support. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 13 Launched in India: Know Price, Features and Specifications.

OnePlus Ace 3 Price (China):

As per a report of 91 Mobiles, the price of the OnePlus Ace 3 starts at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 30,271) for the 12GB+256GB model. For those seeking more storage, the 16GB+512GB model is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 34,930), while the top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,753).

