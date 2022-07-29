OnePlus Ace Pro launch is confirmed for August 3 in China. It will debut as OnePlus 10T 5G in India. A couple of days ago, OnePlus teased the device on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, revealing its launch date and processor. Now, in a new teaser, the company has revealed that the handset will come with 150W fast charging support. OnePlus Ace Pro To Be Launched on August 3, 2022.

The new teaser spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma has been shared on his Twitter account. In addition to this, the device will come powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 16GB of RAM. OnePlus Ace Pro is said to pack a 4,800mAh battery and 512GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Ace Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The smartphone could sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, it might get a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is likely to be a 32MP selfie camera. Previously leaked renders revealed that the device will not come with Hasselblad branding.

