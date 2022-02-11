OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India is set for February 17, 2022. The company has been teasing the phone on its official Twitter account. Now, the device has been listed on the Amazon India website, which confirms the availability of the Nord CE 2 5G phone via the e-commerce platform. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India Launch Set for February 17, 2022; Check Expected Price & Specifications Here.

The Amazon India listing reveals the processor and the fast charging details of the Nord CE 2 5G phone. According to the listing, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 Chipset.

Multitask like a pro with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 Chipset on #OnePlusNordCE2 Stay tuned to https://t.co/6O1SIpMZGh pic.twitter.com/i9JK7jdpMU — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 11, 2022

In addition to this, it will come with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The Amazon listing also has a little quiz where customers can win the Nord CE 2 5G by signing up for notifications, answering the questions correctly and then tweeting them by tagging Amazon India and OnePlus India.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

According to the previous leaks, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset could be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery. For optics, it might sport a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP shooter. It will be available in two shades - Bahamas blue and grey mirror.

