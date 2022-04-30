The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone, which was launched on Thursday, is now available for sale in India. The affordable 5G phone can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 18,499 by availing of an instant discount of Rs 1,500 with SBI credit cards. The Chinese smartphone brand is also providing a 3-months Spotify Premium subscription. As for pricing, the base 6GB model is priced at Rs 19,999 whereas the bigger 8GB variant costs Rs 21,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India.

The key highlights of the 5G phone are Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge support, a 6.59-inch 120Hz display, 64MP AI triple rear camera, 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card slot, OxygenOS and more. OnePlus offers the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in two colours - Blue Tide and Black Dusk. The device is available for purchase in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There's a provision to expand the internal memory by up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The phone comes equipped with a 64MP AI triple rear camera (64MP + 2MP + 2MP) and a 16MP selfie shooter. There's a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

