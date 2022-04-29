OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in the Indian market alongside OnePlus 10R 5G and Nord Buds. It is OnePlus' most affordable smartphone in the country with prices starting at Rs 19,999. The device will go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm IST onwards via Amazon India, official website and other offline retail stores like Reliance Digital, Croma and more. The affordable 5G device comes in two storage configurations - 6GB & 8GB. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Debuts in India.

The base 6GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999, while the 8GB model costs Rs 21,999. It comes in two shades - Blue Tide and Black Dusk. As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,500 via SBI credit card. There's also 3-months Spotify Premium subscription with every Nord CE 2 Lite purchased.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G boasts a 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz of refresh rate. The panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a resolution of 1080x2412 pixels. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

OnePlus' newest affordable smartphone is equipped with an AI-backed triple rear camera unit. It consists of a 64MP primary lens accompanied by two 2MP sensors for macro and depth. The front camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture catering to selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. OnePlus claims that this technology can charge zero to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes.

