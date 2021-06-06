OnePlus is all geared to launch Nord CE 5G smartphone in the country on June 10, 2021. The Chinese phone maker has been revealing key features of the phone each day as we approach its debut. The company has already confirmed that it will be slimmer than the original Nord, with 7.9mm of thickness. It would also retain a conventional 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone maker has now revealed that the upcoming Nord CE 5G phone will feature a 64MP primary camera. The handset is tipped to feature a quad rear camera setup, which might include a 64MP OmniVision sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth unit. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Likely To Feature Snapdragon 750G SoC: Report.

You definitely weren’t expecting 64 million pixels Learn more - https://t.co/UMDC0LqdHk pic.twitter.com/TdkdrTeueN — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 4, 2021

A short teaser video shared by OnePlus on its official Twitter account shows the phone sporting a vertically aligned triple rear camera module. It will also feature a Pro mode for manual control of settings and tilt-shift photography mode, as seen on the Realme 8 series.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teaser (Photo Credits: Amazon)

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G Smartphone will come with a punch-hole cutout positioned at the top-left corner for 16MP selfie snapper. According to the latest reports, the phone is expected to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone could be offered in two variants - 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB versions. The handset is likely to run on Android 11-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box. It is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The phone is likely to be priced under Rs 25,000 and will go on open sale on June 16, 2021.

