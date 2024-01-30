Dubai, January 30: OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G smartphone is launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with new specifications and features. The Chinese smartphone maker has expanded its Nord series by launching the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G. The device comes with an attractive new design, a larger display and an affordable price.

The new Nord N30 SE 5G from OnePlus is launched in UAE with best-in-segment specifications. The new OnePlus device is available in two colour options - Cyan Sparkle and Black Satin. It boasts a 7.99mm thickness and 193g weight. Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G Launch Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Launch of New Realme Smartphone, Know Specifications, Price and Other Details.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Specifications - Display, Processor, RAM and Battery

The new OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G is launched in the United Arab Emirates with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with 2400x1080 resolution. The device has been introduced with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Besides, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Camera and Other Features

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens with a 2MP depth camera. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera. The device offers a maximum of 10X digital zoom and a maximum of 1080p video shooting. Further, it comes with dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.3 version support, NFC support, and all the required sensors. It also offers fingerprint and face unlock options and a Type-C charging port. iQOO Neo Pro Set To Launch With 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2' SoC on February 22; Know Expected Price, New Specifications and Other Details Ahead of Launch.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Price in UAE

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G price in UAE is set to AED 599 (approximately Rs. 13,577). The device supports features like WLAN 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 120fps slow motion, and OxygenOS 31.1 mobile operating system. The smartphone comes with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for gaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).