OnePlus Z Affordable Smartphone Likely To Be Priced Below Rs 25,000; Tipped To Launch in India on July 10, 2020

OnePlus Z Affordable Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus' Founder and CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the company will be launching an affordable version of OnePlus Smart TV in India on July 2, 2020. The company is expected to launch two new Smart TV series at the launch event. However, the company is still keeping details about the OnePlus Z under wraps. According to a new market report, OnePlus' affordable mid-range handset will be priced somewhere around Rs 24,999. Another report from Android Authority hints that the OnePlus Z smartphone will be launched in the country on July 10. OnePlus' Affordable Smart TV Launching in India on July 2; Confirms Founder & CEO Pete Lau.

OnePlus Smart TV India Launch (OnePlus India Twitter)

Previously, we reported that OnePlus is will be launching its affordable smartphone by the second week of July. Notably, the OnePlus Z smartphone will be subsequently cheaper than the OnePlus 8, which was launched earlier this year. If the new market reports are to be believed OnePlus Z smartphone will be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. Previous reports claimed that the smartphone will get MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor.

OnePlus Z mid-range smartphone specifications leaked (Photo Credits: Twitter)

OnePlus Z smartphone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a punch-hole display cutout in the center housing a 16MP selfie camera. At the rear, there will be a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP telephoto sensor along with a laser autofocus unit.

Under the hood, there could be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G support. It will be clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will run on the latest Android 10 OS based on brand's OxygenOS 10. It is likely to be fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery supporting 30W fast charge technology. The smartphone is rumoured to be priced somewhere around Rs 24,999.