San Francisco, January 21: Sam Altman-run OpenAI has banned a developer for creating a bot that mimicked Democratic presidential hopeful Rep Dean Phillips. Called Dean.Bot and powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it was created by entrepreneurs Matt Krisiloff and Jed Somers, reports The Washington Post. The action on the bot has been touted as the first one from the ChatGPT maker, for misusing its AI tools during a political campaign.

The super PAC, called We Deserve Better, had contracted with AI start-up Delphi to build the bot, according to the report. OpenAI suspended Delphi’s account in response to the Washington Post story on the Super PAC. OpenAI To Train GenAI Models on Global Media and Technology Company Axel Springer’s News Content and Provide News Summary to ChatGPT Users.

“Anyone who builds with our tools must follow our usage policies. We recently removed a developer account that was knowingly violating our API usage policies which disallow political campaigning, or impersonating an individual without consent,” an OpenAI spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report. OpenAI’s Newly Launched GPT Store Flooded by ‘AI Girlfriend Bots’ Despite ‘Usage Policy Rules’: Report.

Dean.Bot had a disclaimer running which said it was an AI tool and not the real Dean Phillips. However, such AI-based technologies could lure people into accepting a dangerous tool despite disclaimers. AI systems can also produce disinformation in ads or content, such as fake websites, at scale, according to the report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).