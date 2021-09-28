The Chinese phone maker Oppo is getting ready to unveil a new A-Series smartphone in India on October 1, 2021. The handset will go official at 12 pm IST. Though the company has been tight-lipped about the model name, the handset is likely to be Oppo A55 4G. The company has already started teasing the handset on Amazon website. Oppo F19s, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition & Enco Buds Blue Launched in India.

A dedicated page on the online marketplace recently went live that reveals the phone's design elements and a few specifications. Previously, a few reports were suggesting that the brand will launch the Oppo A55 4G in India towards the end of September. We speculate that the soon-to-be-launched A-Series phone could be the same phone. The company unveiled the Oppo A55 5G smartphone in January this year. The Indian market is expected to get the 4G version of the phone.

Based on the Amazon listing, the Oppo A-Series phone will sport a 6.52-inch punch-hole display with Eye-Comfort. The teaser images also confirm that the smartphone will get an AI triple camera module at the back. It will comprise a 50MP primary lens accompanied by two 2MP snappers for portrait and macro images. The handset will come in two shades - Rainbow Blue and Starry Black.

