Oppo A12 Budget Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 9,990; Prices, Features & Specifications

Oppo A12 Budget Smartphone Launched (Photo Credits: Oppo Mobile)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched an entry-level Oppo A12 smartphone in India. Priced from Rs 9,990 for the 3GB variant, the affordable smartphone will be made available through online platforms as well as offline stores starting June 10. The smartphone comes in two body colours, Blue and Black. The company is also offering a bunch of exciting offers for the new customers which includes a 6-month additional warranty. This offer is applicable for the customers purchasing the device before June 21. Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno 4 Pro Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications

As far as the prices are concerned, the newly launched Oppo A12 phone is priced at Rs 9,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. While, the bigger 4GB + 64GB model costs Rs 11,490.

Specification-wise, the Oppo A12 sports a 6.22-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 720X1520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, that is clubbed with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The company is also offering a dedicated memory card slot for expanding the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

Add an abstract edge to your style! Introducing the #OPPOA12, equipped with a Dual Rear Camera, 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM, 4230mAh Battery and many more features for you to explore. Sale starts from 10th June. Know more: https://t.co/zoFISXoIO8 pic.twitter.com/h3KCqyZKjO — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) June 8, 2020

For photography, the Oppo A12 comes equipped with a dual rear camera module at the back comprising of a 13MP primary shooter assisted by a 2MP secondary depth sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone also comes with a 6x digital zoom as well as burst mode. The company claims that the 6x digital zoom feature offers good quality zoom shots with more precision. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

For security, the phone gets a fingerprint scanner at the back. It is fuelled by a 4230mAh battery with a regular charger. The company also offers riding mode on the smartphone keeping the user focused on the road by blocking not-so-important calls and notifications. The smartphone is pitted against the likes of Realme Narzo 10A, the Infinix Hot 9 and the forthcoming Redmi 9.