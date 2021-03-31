Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo A54 smartphone in the Indonesian market. The handset is now available for sale in Indonesia via Lazada, other online and offline retailers. The company has not revealed the international availability of Oppo A54 yet. The phone is priced at Rp 26,95,000 (approximately Rs 13,600) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Oppo Reno5 F With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in Kenya.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The phone comes powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 13MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone also gets a new Optimised Overnight Charging mode that adjusts charging as per its users sleeping hours without letting the phone overcharge all night. The handset is available in Crystal Black and Starry Blue Shades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2021 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).