Mumbai, February 29: OPPO F25 Pro 5G is launched today in India with a starting price of Rs 23,999 and comes with a sleek design and powerful mid-range processor. OPPO India confirmed launching its new OPPO F25 Pro 5G on February 29 (today) and bringing the recent changes to the design, features and specifications. The new feature-packed OPPO smartphone comes with an attractive camera module and impressive specifications under the mid-range segment.

OPPO India has launched its new OPPO F25 Pro 5G in India with a Natural Aesthetic Design and two colour options - Lava Red and Ocean Blue. The F25 Pro 5G display offers a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth-scrolling experience and comes with an IP65 water & dust resistance rating. Besides, the new OPPO smartphone has an ultra-slim body design with a thickness of 0.754cm and weighs only 177 grams. Nothing Phone 2(a) First Look and Design Details Shared by Nothing CEO Carl Pei Ahead of Launch on March 5.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Launched in India, Pre-Booking Open:

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Camera, Display and Design

The OPPO F25 Pro 5G is launched with a triple-camera module on the rear which includes a 64MP main camera, 8MP wide and 2MP macro camera. The device offers a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Additionally, the device supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps on the front and back. The device offers EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), not OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation).

OPPO F25 Pro 5G has a reported 6.7-inch AMOLED borderless display with Full HD+ resolution (2412x1080 pixels). The device comes with Panda glass protection. In terms of design, the smartphone appears similar to the OPPO Reno 8T 5G but has a different camera setup on the back.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Processor, RAM, Storage and Battery

The new F25 Pro 5G from OPPO comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core processor and ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU (Graphical Processing Unit). OPPO's latest smartphone has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 256GB storage options. The device is launched with a ColorOS 14. 0 operating system and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Besides, the device offers Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, Type-C charging and 5G support. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Launched in India, Sale Start on March 19: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest Smartphone From OnePlus.

OPPO F25 Pro 5G Price in India

OPPO has launched its latest F25 Pro smartphone in India at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Currently, the device is available for pre-order on the official OPPO website and Amazon. OPPO F25 Pro 5G shipping will start on March 5, 2024. Besides, the company offers exchange offers, screen protection plans, free gifts, No-Cost EMI and other options to the customers.

