OPPO F25 Pro 5G To Launch on February 29; Know Expected Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming OPPO Smartphone

Mumbai, February 26: OPPO F25 Pro launch is confirmed on February 29, and the device is expected to offer mid-range specifications. Ahead of the launch, the reports said the device will be priced around Rs 25,000. Specification-wise, the device will have a 120Hz borderless AMOLED display, IP65 water and dust resistance rating, 67W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, and 4K ultra-clear video front and back.

OPPO F25 Pro is set to be launched on February 29, 2024, and is expected to compete with another device in the segment. According to the report by Moneycontrol, the upcoming F25 Pro from OPPO is worth waiting for. It said that the the upcoming OPPO smartphone will be launched with a "funky design" and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. iQOO Z9 5G Launch Confirmed for March 12, To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC; Know More Details.

OPPO F25 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per the report by Timesbull, the upcoming OPPO F25 Pro will be introduced in India with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a "borderless" design and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate. The report further said that the F25 Pro will offer 1,100nits of peak brightness, which is excellent for the outdoor viewing experience. The device will reportedly have a Panda glass protection.

The report said the device would measure 7.54mm in thickness and come in the "Lava Red" colour option. It further mentioned that the new OPPO smartphone will also have a signature Glow finish, transitioning from "rich burgundy" to "deep sunset" tones. As per the report, the device is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and launched in ColorOS based on the latest Android 14. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Launch Confirmed for March 7, Will Have ‘Zeiss Camera Lens’; Know More Details.

The report said that the device will have a triple camera setup on the back, which will include 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro cameras. The OPPO F25 Pro is expected to have a 32MP camera on the front. As per the report, the device will be launched with a 5,000mAh battery with the confirmed 67W SUPERVOOC flash charging. The company has yet to confirm these rumoured specifications. The device is expected to be launched under Rs 25,000.

