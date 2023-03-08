New Delhi, March 8 : Chinese tech major OPPO globally launched its new-gen Find N2 Flip phone in February. While the device’s UK price was announced, the market availability and pricing details for other countries are yet to be announced.

Now, the Indian wing of the company is ready to announce new OPPO Find N2 Flip phone’s price details very soon. Let’s take a look at the price reveal details and specs as well. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Render Images Surface Indicating Imminent Global Launch; Find All Key Details Here.

OPPO Find N2 Flip – Expected India Price & Price Announcement Date:

The new OPPO Find N2 Flip phone’s India pricing details will be announced on March 13. While the price reveal time is not announced yet, it is likely to take place at 12pm IST. Xiaomi 13 Pro Flagship Smartphone Officially Unveiled in India; Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Going by the foldable phone’s UK price which starts from £849 (approx. Rs 84,500), the India price of the device is likely to be somewhere inside the Rs 80,000 mark, which means it will be more affordable than its primary rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

OPPO Find N2 Flip – Specifications :

The OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with a vertical clamshell folding design that claims a creaseless display. The device is built with aviation-grade materials that make sure that its tiny hinge mechanism is highly durable for continuous folding requirements and offers a 10-year quality assurance.

The flip-style foldable smartphone flaunts a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. The outside panel offers a nice 3.26-inch secondary AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and suffices for many functions including answer calls, quick replies, browsing details, taking photos and more. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded within the power button for security.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip gets equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs in a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs Android 13 OS topped with ColorOS 13 UI skin. The OPPO Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone is offered in Moonlight Purple and Astral Black colour options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2023 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).