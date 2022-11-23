New Delhi, November 23 : Chinese tech company Oppo is always churning out new, enticing devices to keep up with the high paced mobile device market. Oppo is speculated to have put the Find N2 on the anvil to succeed the Find N device. The new upcoming Find N2 alleged foldable smartphone’s leaked images have been also splashed all over the web world bearing model number PGU110.

Read on to know what Oppo is planning to offer in the Find N2’s package and what all details we know so far about this speculated stunning new foldable smartphone. Jio 5G Update: OPPO Devices to Deliver True 5G Experience on Reliance Jio Connection; Check Details Here.

Oppo Find N2 – Specs, Leaked Details

The upcoming Oppo Find N2 is said to be getting powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Interestingly, the Oppo PGU110 model is now registered in the Compulsory Certificate (3C) site of China.

As per reports, the Find N2 and the smaller clamshell foldable Find N2 Flip could be officially unveiled in December this year.

Reports say that the Find N2 has already received the 3C certification. The supposed listing hints at 66W fast charging support.

Other speculations suggest that the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip may even launch in mid-December at the 2022 Oppo Inno Day event, as the Find N foldable smartphone was launched at the Inno Day event in December last year.

The Find N2’s foldable display would reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate and might be equipped with a MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

The device’s camera system could boast optimizations by Hasselblad, while it is supposed to run on the Android 13 OS topped with the Oppo ColorOS 13 skin. Oppo A17 With 5,000mAh Battery Now Official in India.

As December 2022 is just round the corner, we will definitely find out soon whether or not the new Oppo Find N2 devices get launched. However, we definitely expect an official unveil that would reveal all the important specs and features of the device.

