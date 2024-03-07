New Delhi, March 7: OPPO is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone, the OPPO K12, soon. The OPPO K12 is expected to be the first K-series phone from OPPO for 2024. The anticipation for the OPPO K12 launch might be high among tech enthusiasts, as it is expected to come with a new look and updated specifications.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the OPPO K12's design has been revealed, indicating that OPPO may soon launch the smartphone in China. The smartphone is also expected to soon launch in India. As per reports, the schematic leaked design, shared by a well-known tipster on Weibo, provides a glimpse into what users can expect from the upcoming smartphone from OPPO. POCO X6 Neo Receives BIS Certification, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO K12 Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO K12 is anticipated to come equipped with a 6.7-inch OLED display that might offer a 1.5K resolution, which is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and may come with a 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. There is speculation that the OPPO K12 might be equipped with the 5,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging technology from its predecessor, the OPPO K11. Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest Smartphone From Vivo.

The OPPO K12 is rumoured to boast a sleek design with a punch-hole OLED display with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The back of the phone is expected to feature a triple camera setup. The smartphone might include an alert slider and a dual speaker system to enhance the audio quality. The OPPO K12 camera system is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP lens and a 2MP camera with LED flash. The front-facing camera of the smartphone will likely be a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

