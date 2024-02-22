Mumbai, February 22: OPPO Reno 11 was launched in India on January 12, 2024, with a 6.70-inch HD+ curved OLED 120Hz display and a 50MP primary camera. The device was introduced in the premium mid-range segment with under Rs 40,000. The Chinese smartphone maker has reportedly announced the rollout of Generative AI features to its OPPO Reno 11 series.

OPPO also joins the race for providing AI-powered features to its smartphone after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy AI features last month. According to a report by Business Standard, the company will roll out GenAI features such as 'OPPO AI Eraser' to its Reno 11 series in Q2 2024. The report highlighted that OPPO would leverage its own AndesGPT AI model to explore more features related to personalisation, dialogue enhancement, and crevice collaboration. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Likely To Launch on March 4: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Further, the report said the company announced the establishment of the OPPO AI Centre for research and development related to artificial intelligence and its applications. The report mentioned that the company will work on a broad range of AI-related products and services to strengthen its capabilities.

As shown by the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, AI features help users make all their routine activities easier. From note-taking and calling people who speak different languages to AI image editing and more, the Galaxy AI pioneered the technology that the industry will follow. The report mentioned that Pete Lau, OPPO's Chief Product Officer, said next-generation AI smartphones will bring a third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. Reportedly, Pete Lau also said that the user's experience will have revolutionary changes. Moto G04 With 90Hz 'Punch-Hole' Display and '5,000mAh Battery' Goes on Sale Today on Flipkart; Know More Details.

The report said the company already introduced its AndesGPT LLM, capable of 180 billion parameters. The report said that the model is available in the OPPO Find X7 series, helping the users smartly remove objects in the photo and features like phone conversation summary. The report hinted that the company may offer these features outside China to other countries by introducing them in the recently launched OPPO Reno 11 smartphone series.

