New Delhi, February 9: OPPO has launched its latest smartphone, the OPPO Reno 11F 5G. The smartphone comes with advanced technology and a stylish design. The Reno 11F 5G is expected to deliver high performance for its users in the mid-range smartphone segment.

According to a report of Gadgets360, OPPO has launched its much anticipated Reno series smartphone, the OPPO Reno 11F 5G in Thailand. The smartphone comes in three colour variants: Ocean Blue, Coral Purple and Palm Green options for its users. The OPPO Reno 11F 5G is priced at THB 10,990, which is roughly Rs 25,540. The smartphone is currently available for purchase through Lazada, an e-commerce platform in Thailand. Honor X9b To Launch on February 15 With 108MP Primary Camera; Check More Details Ahead of Launch.

OPPO Reno 11F 5G Specifications and Features

The OPPO Reno 11F 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with an ARM Mali G68 MC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be virtually expanded by an additional 8GB of RAM. The OPPO Reno 11F 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a pixel density of 394ppi and up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The screen of the smartphone is protected by Panda Glass. Moto G04 To Launch on February 15 With 90Hz Punch-Hole Display; Check Colour Options, Design and Other Details Ahead of Launch.

The OPPO Reno 11F 5G features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 64MP OV64B primary camera with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultrawide lens with Sony IMX355 sensor, a 2MP macro shooter and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor at the front. The Reno 11F 5G also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, NFC and USB Type-C. The OPPO Reno 11F 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging capability. The smartphone also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

