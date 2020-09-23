Oppo India has officially launched a special edition of the Reno 4 Pro phone in India. The special edition is called Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition which features a signature of the former Indian cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The smartphone maker has collaborated with MS Dhoni for promoting this special variant of the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. The main highlight of the phone is that it carries MS Dhoni's signature alongside a customised retail box with cricketer's branding. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition is priced in India at Rs 34,990, which is identical to the regular Reno 4 Pro variant. Oppo Reno 4 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 2500 for SBI credit and debit bank customers. There's also an extended warranty of up to seven months. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale via Flipkart starting September 24, 2020. Interested buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI options for up to nine months. Additionally, first 500 customers buying the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition will receive a special gift box as well.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro With MS Dhoni Signature Launched (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue edition is very similar to the regular model. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC that comes paired to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Get ready to #BeTheInfinite with the vibrant Reno Glow design in the Reno4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition. A perfect blend of premium matte finish & subtle glittery tiny diamonds embedded on the back panel of the phone with Dhoni's signature. Know more: https://t.co/bmUJ1CXnm6 pic.twitter.com/UL4ZhxEEar — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 22, 2020

For photography, there is a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 snapper along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX616 selfie camera with an f/2.4 lens. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery supporting a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).