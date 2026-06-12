Oppo Reno16, Oppo Reno16 Pro, Oppo Reno16 FS Europe Prices Leaked; Check Specifications and Features Before Launch

Oppo's latest Reno16 series, which made its debut in China last month, is now poised for a global expansion, with European pricing for three models, the Oppo Reno16, Reno16 Pro, and the unannounced Reno16 FS, reportedly leaking online. An Italian retailer listing has revealed what appear to be preliminary prices, offering a glimpse into what consumers can expect.

Oppo Reno16 Price Leaked in Europe

According to the retailer listing, the standard Oppo Reno16 is expected to carry a price tag of EUR 890.91 (approximately Rs. 98,200). The more premium Oppo Reno16 Pro is listed at EUR 1,087.90 (roughly Rs. 1,19,900). A new variant, the Oppo Reno16 FS, which was not part of the initial China launch, is reportedly priced at EUR 791.90 (around Rs. 87,300). Vivo X Fold 6 Set To Launch This Month With Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip; Know Other Expected Specifications and Features.

These prices are considered "rough pricing information" and not final recommended retail prices, given their unusual format. All three devices are shown in Black and White color options, with the Reno16 and Reno16 Pro potentially bundled with a charger and case for the European market.

China Launch Recap

Oppo officially launched the Reno16 and Reno16 Pro in China on May 25, 2026, with sales commencing from May 29, 2026.

Oppo Reno16 (China)

Display: 6.32-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3600 nits peak brightness.

6.32-inch 1.5K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3600 nits peak brightness. Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super (4nm).

MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super (4nm). Camera: Triple rear 200MP main (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto; 50MP front camera.

Triple rear 200MP main (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto; 50MP front camera. Battery: 6700mAh with 80W wired fast charging.

6700mAh with 80W wired fast charging. Price: Starting from CNY 3,499 (approx. Rs. 49,000) for 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

Oppo Reno16 Pro (China)

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 3600 nits peak brightness.

6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 3600 nits peak brightness. Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm).

MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm). Camera: Identical to Reno16, featuring a 200MP main (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto; 50MP front camera.

Identical to Reno16, featuring a 200MP main (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto; 50MP front camera. Battery: 7000mAh with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

7000mAh with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Price: Starting from CNY 4,499 (approx. Rs. 63,000) for 12GB RAM/256GB storage.

Global and India Expectations

For the Indian market, the Oppo Reno16 series is expected to launch in July 2026. Reports suggest that the global and Indian variants might feature different specifications compared to their Chinese counterparts.

Notably, the global variant of the standard Oppo Reno16 has reportedly appeared on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, a departure from the Dimensity 8550 Super in the Chinese model. It is also tipped to feature 12GB of RAM and run Android 16.

Similarly, leaks suggest the global Reno16 Pro could feature a more compact 6.32-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery – all differing from its Chinese sibling.

The newly leaked Reno16 FS, expected for global markets, is rumoured to sport a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Dimensity 7300 chipset, 6500mAh battery with 45W charging, and a comprehensive 50MP triple-camera setup with a 50MP selfie camera.

All global models are expected to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16.1, offering five Android version upgrades and six years of security updates. Vivo Y500 4G Launch Imminent, Specifications Revealed on Google Play Console; Check Details Here.

While specific Indian pricing is yet to be announced, industry observers anticipate the Oppo Reno16 to start around Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000, with the Pro variant potentially exceeding Rs. 50,000. Indian consumers will be keenly watching for official announcements regarding launch dates and local specifications.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).