Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch its Reno6 Series in India on July 14, 2021. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account. In addition to this, the Reno6 Series has also been teased on Flipkart revealing its launch date. The Flipkart listing reveals that Oppo Reno6 Series will be launched at 3 pm IST. The Reno6 Series will comprise Reno6 and Reno6 Pro smartphones. Oppo Reno6 & Reno6 Pro Teased on Flipkart, India Launch Soon.

Oppo Reno6 and Reno6 Pro are expected to carry similar specifications as that of China models. The Reno6 smartphone is likely to get a 6.43-inch FHD+ punch hole AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Oppo Reno6 Series (Photo Credits: JD.com)

22% faster CPU. 13% faster GPU. 12.5% faster AI.* Expect nothing but flagship-level performance with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G, launching on 14th July. #OPPOReno6Series #MostAwaitedReno *Data is from MediaTek, compared with Dimensity 1000+ pic.twitter.com/Ab58NzDXUH — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2021

On the other hand, the Reno6 Pro is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display. The pro variant could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC whereas the Reno6 phone might come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Oppo Reno6 Pro will get a quad rear camera system comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP shooter and two 2MP sensors. On the other side, the Reno6 is likely to sport a triple rear camera module with a 64MP main snapper, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP tertiary camera. Upfront, both smartphones could get a 32MP selfie camera. The pro model is expected to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery whereas the Reno6 might pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

