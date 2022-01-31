Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, will launch the Reno7 Series 5G in India on February 4, 2022. The Reno7 Series will consist of Reno7 5G and Reno7 Pro 5G smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the prices of both models have been leaked online by a tipster. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed that Reno7 5G will be priced at Rs 29,990 for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant. On the other hand, the Reno7 Pro 5G will cost Rs 39,990 for the lone 12GB + 256GB model. Oppo Reno7 Series India Launch Confirmed for February 4, 2022.

Oppo Reno7 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Ambhore has also leaked several specifications of the Reno7 phone. The vanilla model is said to be completely different from the China version. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. The China model comes with a Snapdragon 778G processor. For photography, the handset will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the smartphone will sport a 32MP snapper with a Sony IMX615 shooter.

The vanilla model is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support. On the other hand, the Reno7 Pro 5G is rumoured to be the same model as that of the Chinese Reno7 Pro. It will get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max. It could feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For optics, it will sport a 50MP primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

