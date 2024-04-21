OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal Says Every Global Brand Wants To Be in India

In a post on X, Agarwal who is a popular 'Shark Tank India' judge, said that today, every global brand wants to be in the country. "If you are a global brand or a startup or a business and India is not on your radar, you are probably missing out greatly," he noted.

Technology IANS| Apr 21, 2024 10:06 AM IST
OYO Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal Says Every Global Brand Wants To Be in India
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms (Photo Credits: X/@riteshagar)

New Delhi, April 20: Ritesh Agarwal, Founder, and CEO of global hospitality chain OYO Rooms, on Saturday said this is the ideal time for global companies to come and start a business in the country, which offers a conducive atmosphere amid friendly government policies.

In a post on X, Agarwal who is a popular 'Shark Tank India' judge, said that today, every global brand wants to be in the country. "From being the back office for the world to being the talent capital for the world, India has come a long way globally," he posted. X New Update: Elon Musk Announces Improvement in Community Notes With New Update.

"If you are a global brand or a startup or a business and India is not on your radar, you are probably missing out greatly," he noted.

The hospitality and travel-tech company clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 30 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of the last fiscal year (FY24). VASA-1 Microsoft: Tech Giant Introduces New AI Model That Turns Images Into Realistic Speaking Videos, Access Currently Restricted; Check Details.

The company registered a profitable quarter with a PAT of over Rs 16 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of FY24.

The company registered a profitable quarter with a PAT of over Rs 16 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of FY24.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Guides Lucknow Super Giants To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights: KL Rahul Guides Lucknow Super Giants To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings
Currency Price Change
