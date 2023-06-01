New Delhi, June 1: Artificial Intelligence usage is going to very unexpected places, leading to very unusual products/ services. Now, an engineer has created a camera called Paragraphica that can create images without a lens. Instead, it uses location data and artificial intelligence.

Paragraphica is the world’s first context-to-image camera. It collects location data with the help of open APIs (application programming interfaces). This includes information like time of the day, address, weather, and places in the vicinity. Artificial Intelligence Threatens Extinction, Experts Say in New Warning.

Then, the new camera uses all these details to write a paragraph and uses text-to-image AI, the camera converts the paragraph into a photo. Paragraphica comes as a physical unit and a virtual camera.

The final image is a representation of how AI sees the location. While the result is not exactly similar to the real place, it can capture the actual tone and elements.

Introducing – Paragraphica! 📡📷 A camera that takes photos using location data. It describes the place you are at and then converts it into an AI-generated "photo". See more here: https://t.co/Oh2BZuhRcf or try to take your own photo here: https://t.co/w9UFjckiF2 pic.twitter.com/23kR2QGzpa — Bjørn Karmann (@BjoernKarmann) May 30, 2023

Paragraphica is created by Bjørn Karmann. It doesn't have a lens. All you get is three dials on top of the camera which can be used to tweak the descriptive paragraph of the scene. Once the trigger is pressed, it creates a scintigraphic interpretation of the description in the paragraph.

The three dials allow you to adjust the radius and decide how far the camera searches for data to include. The second dial creates a noise seed for AI image diffusion. It comes with values between 0.1 and 1. The third dial adjusts the aperture and manages how closely the AI follows the paragraph to create the final image.

Paragraphica is based on Raspberry Pi 4. It comes with a large touchscreen, 3D-printed housing, and custom electronics. The new camera runs Stable Diffusion API, Python Code, and Noodl. Top AI Experts, Including Sam Altman of OpenAI, Have Issued a Warning Against Risk of AI’s Threat to Extinction of Humanity.

You can check the new virtual camera from Bjørn Karmann's website https://paragraphica.bjoernkarmann.dk/ and https://bjoernkarmann.dk/project/paragraphica.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).