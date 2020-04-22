Pfizer Denies Its Partnership With Sprinklr to Support the Provision of Any COVID-19 Patient Information in India

Pfizer (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 21: Global pharmaceutical major Pfizer on Tuesday denied that it has partnered with Sprinklr to support the provision of any Covid-19 patient information from India. The clarification came after Pfizer was dragged into a controversy surrounding the Kerala government's deal with the US-based tech firm Sprinklr to handle data compiled from people who are quarantined due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Kerala government has faced criticism for allegedly compromising with the privacy of the quarantined people. Following news surfacing about the relations of Pfizer with Sprinklr, a Congress leader, here on Monday, had demanded a CBI probe into the deal. Sprinklr is a leading customer and citizen experience management (CXM) platform that helps organisations reach, engage and listen to customers across social channels, messaging channels, forums, blogs and review sites.

"Pfizer has reviewed news reports on access to Covid-19 patient data appearing in certain sections of the media and has found these to be entirely baseless," the company said in a statement. "We have not partnered with Sprinklr to support the provision of any Covid-19 patient information from India. We use Sprinklr's platform to manage content on our social media channels," the company said.