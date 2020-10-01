Poco, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi is all set to launch the Poco C3 smartphone in India on October 6, 2020. The upcoming handset is said to be a rebranded version of Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia this June. The company has released a teaser of the smartphone on its official Twitter handle that does not reveal any key specifications of the Poco C3. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Poco India's official YouTube & social media handles. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India at Rs 16,999; Online Sale on September 29, 2020 via Flipkart.

As Poco C3 is expected to be a rebranded model of Redmi 9C, the specifications of the upcoming handset have become quite clear. Poco C3 is likely to feature a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD dot display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

👀3️⃣, the next #GameChang3r from POCO is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/FgindDwGMo 3👁️👁️👁️ RTs & we'll giveaway 1 #POCOC3 to a lucky winner. pic.twitter.com/Coec2qqd3o — POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 1, 2020

The handset is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & 64Gb of internal storage. For photography, the device could get a triple rear camera system flaunting a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there might be a 5MP shooter for selfies.

Redmi 9C comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support, so Poco C3 is expected to be fuelled by same battery power. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system. The phone might get connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack & a micro USB port. Coming to the pricing, Poco C3 may cost Rs 10,990 for the sole 4GB & 64GB variant.

