Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the C31 smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter and other social media channels. Poco C31 is likely to be introduced as the successor to the Poco C3 smartphone which was launched in India last year. The launch event will begin at 12 noon and will be streamed via Poco India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco C31 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Poco C31 is expected to go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. As per the Poco India website, the smartphone will come powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

Poco C31 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The #LifeTested #POCOC31 is not only 💪 but Secure too. - Protects highly confidential or trivial passwords - Tested over 6,00,000 fingerprints to avoid fraudulent logins Watch the launch live stream tomorrow at 12PM > https://t.co/didtsa9GBs pic.twitter.com/oEzjrVYRpB — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 29, 2021

The handset is claimed to come with a 25 percent longer lifespan than standard smartphones. As per a report, the handset is likely to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel and could come with 64GB of internal storage.

Poco C31 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Poco)

It is said to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For photography, the device is expected to come with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP lens. At the front, there could be a 5MP snapper. Poco C31 is likely to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 OS. As per a report, Poco C31 might cost Rs 8,799 for the 4GB + 64GB model.

