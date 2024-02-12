New Delhi, February 12: POCO has expanded its POCO X6 series in India with the launch of a new variant for POCO X6 5G. The POCO X6 5G, which has already launched in India, now offers a new variant that comes with different RAM and storage capacity options. The POCO X6 5G is available in two colours: Mirror Black and Snowstorm White.

According to a report of English Jagran, POCO has launched its new variant of the POCO X6 5G smartphone in India. The POCO X6 5G, which has already launched in India, now offers a new variant that comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The latest variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and is available to buy on Flipkart. For customers seeking different storage options, the POCO X6 5G also comes in other variants, with the 8GB+256GB model priced at Rs 21,999 and the top variant with 12GB+512GB is available at Rs 24,999. Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro Likely To Launch Soon With 144Hz Display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report.

POCO X6 5G Specifications and Features

The POCO X6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which comes with an Adreno 710 GPU. The smartphone runs on MIUI 14, which is based on Android 13. The POCO X6 5G comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The POCO X6 5G display peak brightness reaches up to 1,800 nits and has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The display of the smartphone is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and also supports HDR10+ for an enhanced viewing experience. Xiaomi Launches Redmi Buds 5 With ‘46dB Active Noise Cancellation’ Feature in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The smartphone camera setup includes a 64 MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization. Along with the main camera sensor, the POCO X6 5G also have an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro sensor with a 16 MP front-facing camera. The POCO X6 5G features a 5,100 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

