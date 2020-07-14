Poco, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi launched its Poco M2 Pro smartphone in India earlier this month. The handset is all set to go on the first sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The handset will be offered with Rs 3,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit cards, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Poco M2 Pro First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Poco M2 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ triple corning gorilla glass display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & 20:9 Cinematic Aspect Ratio. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU & will be made available in three shades - Two shades of Black, Out of The Blue, Green & Greener. For optics, the handset gets a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro Lens & a 2MP depth sensor.

Set the alarm. Only 2 hours to go for the first sale of #POCOM2Pro. Sale starts today at 12PM on @Flipkart. Can you #FeelTheSurge? Know more: https://t.co/oJG2yPgziO pic.twitter.com/Sxth8nTYyM — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 14, 2020

The mobile phone comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device will be offered in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB Storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage expandable up to 512GB. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

Poco M2 Pro Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India Official Twitter)

In addition to this, the recently launched phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB & 64GB Variant Whereas the 6GB & 64GB, 6GB & 128GB gets a price tag of Rs 14,999 & Rs 16,999 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 09:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).