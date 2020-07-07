Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Poco M2 Pro handset in India. The stunning mobile phone will first go on sale on July 14 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Poco India General Manager 'C Manmohan' also announced that all the Poco phones are 100 percent made in India & its No. 1 quality smartphone as per Red Quanta. Poco M2 Pro Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Poco’s Launch Event.

Poco M2 Pro Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

In terms of specifications, the Poco M2 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ triple corning gorilla glass 5 punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a cinematic aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor & a 2 MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper with a night mode feature for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

The #POCOM2Pro definitely surpasses expectations with its unbeatable features. - Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G - 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging (in-box) - 48MP Quad Camera - Z-Shocker Haptics - 6.7" FHD+ Display - NavIC We #FeelTheSurge already, do you? RT if you ❤️ it. pic.twitter.com/xq9gxhB4D1 — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 7, 2020

The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU. The mobile phone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging facility. The device can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in under 30 minutes. The Poco M2 Pro will be offered in three shades- Out of the Blue, Green & Greener & two Shades of Black. The Smartphone is launched in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB & 64GB model whereas the 6GB & 64GB, 6GB & 128GB variants Cost Rs 14,999 & Rs 16,999 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).